Sowell Sums up Conservatism in Under a Minute

It’s hard to find a person today who has not been influenced by the societal environment he or she grows up in.

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Most humans throughout history have lived under conditions of some form of injustice yet there are some who believe every problem must be addressed with a total dismantling of the current societal structure.

Thomas Sowell believes that is not the case.

He tends to believe that individual freedom should be increased, and that it is essential to prevent people from making broad-based decisions if they will never experience the negative aspects of those decisions.

Politicians Create More Problems Than They Solve

There may be no worse example of this concept than the policies passed by politicians, which include law-making, restriction-imposing, and social experiment-engineering. These policies create problems that are experienced by all citizens, while the politician collecting the paycheck remains unaffected by the problems they created.

Take the Jim Crow era, for instance. Politicians in the South were responsible for passing and defending segregation laws. These laws had a substantial impact on both white and black populations by reducing opportunities for economic advancement, limiting growth, and wasting human potential.

Prior to the large-scale involvement of the federal government in addressing civil rights issues, black poverty was declining at a rate of nearly 40% per decade.

Regardless of the costs associated with these policies, politicians received full compensation for their efforts.

Historically, this same pattern continues. Those who hold positions of power, but are insulated from accountability continue to make reckless policy choices.

Unfortunately, ordinary citizens are left to deal with the consequences of those poor choices.

Sowell’s Vision for Change

Thomas Sowell wants something much different. If someone chooses to engage in discrimination, he wants to allow them to experience those effects financially. This way, the “invisible hand” (i.e., the marketplace) can provide discipline for bad policy decisions through actual monetary losses.

Once people begin to lose money, they typically stop discriminating very rapidly.

In addition, advocates for civil rights failed to take advantage of a significant opportunity in their pursuit of expanding free markets. A competitive marketplace provides maximum disincentive for discrimination by requiring businesses to either employ the most capable workers based solely on merit or risk losing business to companies that are willing to follow such practices.

As profits decline due to decreased customer base or lower quality products/services, consumers are quick to recognize these shortcomings and ultimately respond negatively to companies practicing discrimination.

Let History Guide Us

There are numerous historical examples demonstrating Sowell’s point.

Railroad companies operating in the South opposed forced segregation because they recognized that separate cars were less efficient and resulted in reduced revenue.

Additionally, many profit-driven employers around the world have circumvented discriminatory hiring practices (when it results in losing employees/talent or selling fewer goods) due to a desire to maintain profitability.

However, one thing governments are particularly adept at doing is blunting this type of pressure. When politicians provide immunity from market consequences or impose quotas on certain groups, the natural selection process to identify and hire the most productive employee is diminished.

Socialization of costs leads to the spread of inefficiencies.

At this juncture, the situation takes a dramatic turn. As the full extent of the incentive gap that has quietly shaped entire industries and generations while costing taxpayers becomes apparent, paid subscribers will see the evidence behind this statement.

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