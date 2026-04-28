Sowell Says the Government Only Subsidizes Failure

Ever wondered why poverty programs never really help alleviate poverty?

Well, there’s an easy explanation. We’ve turned failing into a career.

Thomas Sowell was able to cut through 60 years of ‘happy talk’ by simply make one damning comment about the welfare system and other forms of governmental programs.

What the welfare system and other types of governmental programs are doing is paying people to fail. As long as they continue to fail, they receive the money. As soon as they begin to be successful, even moderately, the money stops.

Not a side effect. That is the purpose.

One example of this is the single mother who gets a few additional hours at work. Her paycheck increases. And then the mail comes, notifying her of cuts to food stamps.

Cuts to Section Eight.

Cuts to Medicaid.

The result?

More cash disappears from her pockets than if she had continued to sit at home and remain poor.

Thus, she sits.

She remains poor. The check continues to arrive.

Working dads get the same treatment. Working dads have a direct impact on reducing 50% of their families’ benefits. The government pays mothers to keep fathers away.

It is therefore little surprise that fatherless households have become the new normal in the exact neighborhood that these programs were originally intended to elevate.

In addition to making parents keep fathers away from their families, the same reverse mathematics also operates in public schools.

Lowering test scores? Additional federal dollars are available. Increase test scores and watch that funding dwindle. School principals and administrators quickly learn this lesson. Maintain lower test scores. Continue to maintain a high failure rate. Funding will follow. Raising standards or pushing actual learning will eliminate funding.

What About the Kids?

Each year parents observe their children being left farther and farther behind in both academics and life skills. Each year there is ample reason for adults operating the educational facilities to allow this trend to continue.

The above is not education policy. The above is a form of subsidy for ignorance masquerading as compassion.

However, when you view all of the evidence laid bare, you may finally understand how the failure subsidy has silently shaped large parts of our communities and future generations, which will likely anger you.

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