Sowell’s resignation from Cornell has laid bare a system-wide problem that continues to influence all levels of higher education today.

Here’s the story.

At Cornell in 1969, a group of militant students (who were armed) stormed into a university building and threatened harm to individuals while causing physical damage.

Instead of taking defensive action to protect its order and mission, the university administration chose to make concessions to the militant students; Sowell detailed these events in the article he wrote on the topic, demonstrating that the actions of the university’s leaders were unjustified.

What were those leaders were motivated by?

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