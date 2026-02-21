Sowell gives a simple explanation for why so many are in poverty

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0056613Sowell gives a simple explanation for why so many are in povertyThere's nothing inherently mysterious about this... Feb 21, 202656613ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThomas SowellSubscribeRecent PostsMILTON FRIEDMAN: “Inflation is the most destructive disease known to modern societies.”Feb 6The market has an amazing ability to self-correctJan 19Thomas Sowell explains the fear of those who “succeed in a way that is a threat to the egos of other people”Jan 3Sowell annihilates socialism in under 60 secondsDec 23, 2025Thomas Sowell explains why the Communist manifesto is pure propagandaDec 13, 2025Thomas Sowell explains why NYC keeps making all the same mistakesDec 3, 2025Thomas Sowell explains why socialism ALWAYS failsNov 23, 2025