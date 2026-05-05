Sowell Explains Why He Doesn't Trust Politics

When Thomas Sowell looked directly into a camera lens recently and declared “I am biased,” I expected him to say something like “I am biased toward conservative principles.”

What he did was something completely unexpected.

“I am biased against politics itself.” - Sowell

He hasn’t registered as a member of either major party since 1972. After watching politics up close for decades, Sowell has lost faith in the entire process.

Why?

Politicians are experts at clever moves that almost never produce tangible benefits for the general population. This isn’t limited to one particular issue or party. It plays out everywhere.

Past Behavior is the Best Indicator of Future Action

Sowell has seen this same pattern repeated numerous times. The rhetoric always flows. Results rarely flow. The public pays the price. Insiders maintain their power and privilege.

This is the part of Sowell’s analysis that makes each U.S. taxpayer take notice. There is nothing fundamentally different in his observations today than there was yesterday.

Or last week.

Or 10 years ago.

But there are a couple of sparks of light.

Periodic talk of Congressional term limits pops up here and there. Sowell wants to limit the number of terms Members of the House can serve: one six year term (two 4-year terms) vs. the two 2-year terms now allowed under law.

The true poison, according to Sowell, is the relentless need to fund future elections.

Fundraising drives every politician. Once elected, politicians spend their careers selling out the best interests of the American people to ensure a steady stream of campaign funding.

The structural incentives behind fundraising explain why so many things drive ordinary Americans crazy.

As an example, Sowell provides a straightforward answer to rising gasoline prices: Drilling for more oil. Building more refineries. Increasing available supply.

Of course, he also points out with his usual wry humor that if he were actually running around in politics advocating for such obvious sense, he’d probably get thrown out of office.

Price Controls Never Work

Some Republican Governors and politicians have suggested capping gasoline prices during price spikes. Sowell dismisses that idea as well.

As he frequently points out, voters elect Democrats to vote for Republicans; otherwise, the alternative is usually much worse.

The systemic problem emerges in the way special interest groups operate. Consider the sugar industry. Sugar lobbyists give money to members of Congress. Those members of Congress provide those sugar lobbyists with subsidies large enough to earn a profit of $1000 per dollar invested.

That type of return on investment is hard to come by in many legitimate business ventures.

There appears to be no indication that this behavior will cease as long as the current system encourages and rewards such actions. Whether the sugar lobby quits sending money to Congress or Congress stops taking it, neither outcome seems remotely possible.

The Ds and Rs are in Cahoots

Both political parties engage in this back-and-forth dance. While the public sees prices rise, quality decline, and trust dissipate, the savvy players in D.C. continue to run the machine to their advantage.

We are starting to understand how pervasive corruption has permeated nearly every aspect of our governance, including our energy policy and day-to-day subsidies, to identify a systemic problem much greater than individual scandals.

If you’re interested in seeing a comprehensive summary of Sowell’s conclusions regarding the state of our government based on his research and experience spanning decades, along with supporting data, you can become a paid subscriber to view the detailed breakdown.