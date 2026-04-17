Sowell explains the problems with equity

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For twenty years, Thomas Sowell has watched the government sell its version of reality.

Each year the politicians put forth the same program to help the poor.

Massive spending bills are introduced into congress. Each spending bill comes with a massive amount of money. The spending bills are filled with noble words to justify why they are needed. The main reason they were developed is to bring the playing field into balance.

All of Thomas Sowell’s research during his twenty-year study concluded that government Programs aimed at creating equal opportunities, in fact, create more unequal opportunities.

Some of the beneficiaries of the affirmative action Programs and contract set-asides for minorities are the well-to-do members of each minority community. While these well-to-do members of the minority communities climb higher and higher, the poorer members of each community slide further and further away from economic parity.

These Programs work both domestically and internationally.

In India, there is a caste-based affirmative action system called reservations. This system was intended to improve the status of the lowest castes. However, instead of improving the status of the lowest castes, this system provides an advantage to the most educated families in each caste. As a result, the lowest rungs in indian society fall further and further behind.

Similarly, in Malaysia, ethnic preference policies have produced identical results. Those who are connected (i.e., family ties) prosper; while those who are not receive fewer and fewer opportunities.

While this is true of domestic Programs, it also applies to foreign aid Programs.

The u.s. Government sends billions of dollars per year abroad through foreign aid Programs. Some of these funds go toward social welfare Programs that were supposedly created to reduce income disparities. Many studies have shown that foreign aid Programs either do not effectively reduce income disparities or sometimes widen them.

one such example is kenya’s affirmative action policy. According to multiple studies, kenya’s affirmative action policy has widened the wealth gap within kenyan society rather than narrow it.

Another example is south africa’s affirmative action policies. These policies were intended to promote black empowerment after apartheid ended. However, according to multiple studies, they have had the unintended effect of widening the wealth gap between whites and blacks.

The elite never discuss the negative effects of affirmative action policies.

Elite leaders often proclaim that they have closed the gap between haves and have-nots in America. However, few elite leaders ever take responsibility for monitoring which groups benefit from affirmative action and which groups continue to be left behind.

As mentioned earlier, sowell has documented much of this data. Nevertheless, whenever someone attempts to monitor the effectiveness of affirmative action policies, the conversation always seems to shift toward discussions about intentions rather than actual results.

However, sowell believes that the global evidence demonstrates conclusively that affirmative action does not succeed in narrowing the wealth gap.

Therefore, sowell suggests that americans should learn to recognize what works and what doesn’t by looking at how other countries’ versions of affirmative action worked (or did not).

To find out more about how different types of affirmative action policies failed globally, become a paid subscriber today so that you may gain access to my full report detailing the evidence that proves how governments around the world use public monies to provide unmerited advantages to subsets of disadvantageous groups that are able to utilize bureaucratic channels.

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