Rosie O’Donnell has stated that satellites owned and operated by Elon Musk may be able to interfere with U.S. elections, therefore she urges large-scale voter turnout as the only protection.

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She has no evidence nor method to substantiate her assertion, but simply relies on fear of technology being used by someone with whom progressive causes have clashed.

Sowell sees it straight it’s a drift into fantasy to justify the left’s losses.

Rosie O Should never Return to America

O’Donnell’s statement views normal commercial satellite systems as tools for covert manipulation of elections rather than as infrastructure subject to regulation.

Timing of these warnings matter greatly since they occur at exactly the time when Democratic candidates face uncertain prospects in upcoming electoral cycles.

O’Donnell’s appeal to increased voter participation ultimately does what, exactly?

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