Reparations For Who? Sadly, Slavery was a Near-Universal Human Institution Practiced Throughout History

Slavery isn’t something that happened to one race of people, according to Thomas Sewell, and history for those who aren’t blinded by the programmed race rhetoric of the current political infrastructure.

Reparations would basically be trading Monopoly money if you look at all the races involved in the slave trade throughout human history, but this is an inconvenient truth.

Here’s why. . .

Every Race and Every Color Has Enslaved One Another

Sewell’s views are well documented.

And so is history.

Slavery is a near-universal human institution practiced by dozens of races, not just whites against blacks.

It has happened across thousands of years and virtually every civilization.

Human greed is, sadly, not a new institution. So the plea for reparations? It’s kind of ridiculous when you consider how money would have ot change hands to accommodate for every race that’s ever been wronged.

Sowell argues that people of every race and color both enslaved others and were enslaved themselves, with enslavement often driven by availability, power dynamics, conquest, or economic opportunity rather than racial ideology in most historical contexts.

Only in the 18th century did Western civilization begin to question the morality of this abhorrent practice and abolish it.

Slavery Continues Today

Many non-Western societies continue slavery today. And well, let’s look at the Epstein files to see that children, women, and even men are slave traded as sexual slaves.

This challenges modern narratives that frame slavery primarily as a white-on-black atrocity tied to the transatlantic trade, doesn’t it?

You can’t minimize it.

Europeans enslaved other Europeans.

Asians enslaved other Asians.

Africans enslaved other Africans.

Indigenous peoples of the Americas enslaved rival groups, and so on.

Africans, in fact, played a key role in supplying captives to European traders during the transatlantic era, as coastal tribes raided inland groups and sold prisoners at ports. Not to minimize what white slave traders did, but blacks sold out their own people.

Hawaiian tribal leaders did the same, if not worse. They used the white man’s military technology to foment war and win out against other Polynesian tribes. King Kamehama acquired muskets, cannons, and ships through trade.

And two key British men, John Young (captured from a ship) and Isaac Davis (survivor of another vessel), became his trusted advisors, taught the King European warfare tactics, helped build a Hawaiian navy, and even served as governors of islands after conquest. Kamehameha rewarded them with land and chiefly status, but they integrated into Hawaiian society, marrying Native women and adopting local customs. This isn’t slavery, but a version of this has happened to almost every culture.

The Arab/Islamic slave trade, lasting over a millennium, trafficked millions of people from sub-Saharan Africa, Europe, and elsewhere, often involving castration of males and long-distance caravan routes.

White People Were Traded As Slaves for Millennia

Should you think white people got off free, you’re wrong.

White Europeans were still being sold as slaves in the Ottoman Empire decades after emancipation in the Americas.

But that’s not all. . .

There was slave trade in ancient Mesopotamia and the Near East. The Sumerians, Babylonians, Assyrians, and other Semitic people practied slavery all the way back to at least 3000 BCE, with war captives, debtors, and criminals enslaved by their people. Hammurabi’s code is from this era.

In ancient Egypt, people from Nubia, Libya, and Asia were used as slave labor for mining and other endeavors.

There was widespread slavery of European Greeks in chattel slavery, and more slaves were sold to non-Greeks, barbarians really, who traded people in wars from Thrace, Scythia, and Anatolia. Even famous philosophers whom we revere today, like Aristotle, justified the slave trade.

This is true of ancient Rome, which enslaved millions through the conquest of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

In Africa, various sub-Saharan tribes traded slaves well before their European counterparts. Kingdoms like Dahomey, Ashanti, Yoruba, and others raided neighbors for captives, selling them internally or to Arab traders across the Sahara. African tribes traded fellow Africans—often from rival ethnic groups—in wars or for goods. This internal trade supplied the trans-Saharan and later transatlantic routes.

Slave trade was rife among Arab civilizations, including among the Turks, Persians, Arabs, Berbers, and most of the Middle East, and North Africa, as well as Central Asia, from the 7th century onward.

Millions from sub-Saharan Africa, via trans-Saharan routes, Europe via Crimean and Balkan trades,, and Central Asia were enslaved. Eunuchs were common, and slaves served as soldiers, concubines,and laborers.

But we’re not done!

The Byzantine Empire traded slaves through war.

The Vikings raided and enslaved the Irish and Slavs and others across Europe.

The Slavic people were traded to other, rival Slavic groups.

Mongols were enslaved through war and conquest.

The Chinese, Han and others, Koreans, and Japanese also had war captives, debtors, and criminals that were used for slave labor and sexual trade. During the Tang Dynasty, salves were traded heavily along the Silk Road.

Various Native American tribes, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Aztec, and Maya practiced slavery, capturing enemies from other tribes for labor, sacrifice, or trade. Aztec empires enslaved war prisoners en masse.

Irish children were some of the first slaves brought to America.

On the Indian subcontinent, various Hindu, Muslim, and regional kingdoms practiced slavery through debt, war, and caste-like systems.

Polynesians and other Pacific societies had forms of servitude or captive labor in their hierarchical societies.

No Race Holds a Monopoly on Slavery: Reparations Are Ridiculous

In total, slavery has spanned every major racial and ethnic group.

No race holds a monopoly on victimhood or perpetration.

Though the transatlantic slave trade, primarily Europeans enslaving sub-Saharan Africans, was horrific and large-scale, with approximately 12-13 million transported, it fits into a broader pattern where availability and power determined who was enslaved, not inherent racial superiority or inferiority.

Sowell’s core takeaway is a stark reality and a commentary on human nature.

Slavery’s near-universality underscores people’s capacity for exploitation.

What distinguishes Western civilization is not starting slavery, but leading its moral condemnation and abolition in the modern era.

If those screaming for reparations want monetary justice, where would we even start?

African Americans wouldn’t be the only race due money.