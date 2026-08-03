Because Washington can’t stop spending, the national debt has surpassed all pretenses that we could afford such a thing, and the pain of this is being felt immediately on working families.

These are the families who never had anything to do with this reckless fiscal behavior.

Exposing the Spending Lie

As Ronald Reagan so bluntly pointed out, decades ago, the debt problem comes from over-spending (not under-taxes). And that statement carries even greater weight now as politicians continue to advocate for higher taxes while avoiding any action related to the true source of red ink.

Each time there is an additional tax increase, it merely allows for One more round of programs which grow the bureaucracy and displace private investment. We repeat this cycle because there is a built-in incentive within the capitol to encourage growth-not restraint.

Why does the political class view spending restraint as an option while viewing tax increases as inevitable?

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