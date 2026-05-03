Imagine a policy created to right past wrongs is discriminatory by design, and divides Americans by skin color to implement those policies. The man who cuts through the smoke screen with brutal clarity is Thomas Sowell.

According to Sowell, affirmative action is nothing more than “racism under new management.”

This quote landed like a body blow from the Sowell Economics X account last week. Sowell is the economist at the hoover institute who has spent years exposing progressive’s claims on poverty, race, and the role of government.

For years, Sowell has shown how these programs don’t help, but instead sabotage the very thing they claim to protect.

Why should we care about this now (when corporate board rooms and college admission offices are being suffocated by diversity equity & inclusion mandates?

The answer is below. However, it is limited to our subscribers.