Sociologists are fond of stating race is a social construct.

Why is that?

The answer might shock you: the genetic makeup of two people of the same race has the potential to differ more than that of two people of different races.

In other words, race is only skin deep, void of all meaning at the genetic level.

As is often said, it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

Thomas Sowell has written extensively about the topic of race in a similar vein, choosing to focus on nurture as opposed to nature.

Sowell’s Deft Navigation of the Race Relations Minefield

Read Sowell’s Race and Culture: A World View and you’ll emerge with a new view of both race and culture.

Sowell takes a deep dive into the “why” of both successful and struggling racial groups.

“When it comes to such loaded political ideas such as “race” and “culture,” it is important to take a world view of them to understand them from a scientific perspective.” - Sowell

Though Sowell isn’t one to paint with a broad brush, he is willing to call a spade a spade. In particular, Sowell is intent on identifying the causes of different ethnic group outcomes.

Why, exactly, do some cultures thrive while others stagnate?

That’s the question Sowell asks.

He spent more than a decade researching races, ethnicities, and cultures across the globe to find the answer.

And what, exactly, is that answer?

In Sowell’s view, cultural capital makes a more significant impact on group success than genes, political machinations, or prejudice.

It is the tangible, social, and historical capital of the culture itself that shapes the outcomes of racial and ethnic groups.

Sowell is Reshaping the Racial Discourse

If you find yourself dabbling with escapism when someone mentions race, you are not alone. The dialogue on race has become exhausting to the point that many seek distraction from the discourse.

The ongoing discussion about race is becoming more contentious than expected.

Why is that?

America’s melting pot is boiling hot. As of the time of this writing, the country’s white population has declined to less than 60%.

Sowell embraces the racial discourse wholeheartedly, providing a refreshing and honest take.

Sowell’s view?

Shaped by more than a decade of research into ethnic groups spanning the globe, Sowell challenges the conventions of social science. He also questions governmental policies including affirmative action.

What’s the real cause of racial group success?

Cultural values are essential to the regression or progression of racial and ethnic groups.

In fact, cultural values and productive skills among those groups also shape the success of nations.

“What separates some races from others in terms of success is their developed capabilities. That is, skills that are acquired and honed.” - Sowell

It’s a unique and somewhat surprising take considering many point to racism, politics, and genetics as the drivers of racial group success.

Skills are More Important Than Genes

Sowell argues it is the spread of skills through conquering or migration that largely determine group success. It is the transmission of skills across geography that shapes human history.

“And for a variety of reasons, some races acquire and develop skills whereas others do not. It is quite simple: if people are hard to access, like people living in the Himalayas, then, naturally, it will be more difficult for them to get the kind of skills-transference that other races have received from other races.” - Sowell

Why is Sowell’s take so important?

It underscores the impact of conquest, migratory patterns, and occurrences independent of government policy.

As an example, affirmative action has been in place for decades yet America’s population percentage that is African-American hasn’t soared.

Though the total number of African-Americans in the USA has increased, the group’s percentage share of the aggregate population is relatively stable.

How is the cohort’s population stagnation percentagewise explained?

As Sowell indicates, it is a lack of skills and cultural capital to build the momentum necessary to comprise a larger portion of the population pie.

Governments can Only do so Much

In the end, it isn’t government policy that determines cultural group outcomes; rather, it is cultural capital quality and rate of development that determine group fates.

Government and social policy are nothing but distractions and scapegoats. Political policy is largely symbolic, used as a tool for gaining votes as opposed to triggering meaningful social change.

As is often the case with government, funding affirmative action and pouring money into other initiatives isn’t enough. It is the nuances of culture, the time allowed for cultural maturity, and context that matter most.

The government can pass all the laws it wants; those attempts to improve life for previously marginalized groups are not guaranteed to succeed.

Sowell dismisses most such government efforts as superficial efforts lacking substance. Moreover, there’s an argument to be made that affirmative action has become corrosively divisive.

It’s the age-old divide and conquer tactic all over again.

It seems elites are using government policy to pit racial and ethnic groups against one another, ultimately sabotaging the collective.

We must unite together, transcending race and ethnicity. It is upon us to embrace the onus for improvement instead of relying on government to do it for us.

