Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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THG
Oct 10

A perfect example of price control by the government is rent "stabilization". Argentina just taught a perfect lesson on what it does to the market. President Milei revoked rent control in Argentina in 2024. Immediately prices spiked up, for a very short time. But within weeks, number of rentals offered increased by 40%, which caused prices drop to the level BEFORE rent control was introduced, and it was despite Argentina's outrageous inflation rate of over 200% per year at that time.

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