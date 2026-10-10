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Watch the video above for the full explanation.

Thomas Sowell opens with an analogy simple enough to stick with you long after the segment ends. Prices, he says, are really a symptom — like thermometer readings. And you’re not going to solve someone’s problem if they have a high fever and you put the thermometer under cold water. The number goes down. The fever doesn’t.

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That single image explains more about price controls than most political debates manage in an hour. When politicians respond to high prices by controlling the prices themselves, rather than asking what’s actually driving them up, they’re doing exactly what Sowell describes — cooling the thermometer while ignoring the fever. The video walks through what happens next in case after case: the supply of whatever’s being controlled shrinks, and the quality of what remains gets worse, because producing less and producing cheaper is the only way to survive once the price itself is capped by law.

Rent control gets the sharpest illustration in the video. Sowell describes visiting West Berlin and then driving back into the Bronx, and being struck by a simple thought experiment: if someone from Mars asked which of the two cities had been bombed during World War II, they’d pick the Bronx. Berlin had rebuilt. The Bronx, strangled for decades by rent control, hadn’t.

If a law gets passed as a temporary wartime emergency measure and is still on the books decades later, was it ever really temporary?

Sowell’s answer, built from real examples in the video — Paris during World War I, Sweden in the early days of World War II — is no. Price controls, once in place, create their own permanent justification: as long as the shortage exists, the controls stay on the books, and as long as the controls stay on the books, the shortage never goes away. It’s a closed loop that doesn’t break itself. It only breaks when someone with enough political will finally removes the controls directly, the way Sweden eventually did — at which point, almost instantly, the shortage disappeared and vacancies appeared where none had existed for years.

The same pattern runs straight through the gas price debates filling cable news right now. Politicians on one side blame corporate greed. Politicians on the other blame a specific war or administration. Almost nobody in those debates asks the question Sowell’s thermometer analogy actually points toward: what is the price telling you about supply, demand, and the real costs underneath it, and would controlling the number itself change any of that?

What would it actually take for a political debate to start asking what the thermometer is measuring, instead of arguing about the number on the display?

Based on decades of the same debate repeating itself with different politicians and different crises, probably nothing short of someone in power actually applying the lesson, rather than scoring points off the fever.

Watch the full explanation in the video above.

Subscribe now and get 25% off a full year of the Thomas Sowell Substack.

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