People care too much about feelings

**Confident Incompetents: Thomas Sowell’s Brutal Truth About Why Feelings Are Wrecking America**

American kids can’t do basic math but swear they’re geniuses. Asian kids crush the same tests and still say they’re no good. One group builds empires. The other demands participation trophies and safe spaces. This isn’t some random fluke. It’s the direct result of a toxic lie that’s been shoved down our throats for decades: your feelings matter more than reality.

Thomas Sowell has been exposing this scam since before most of today’s pundits were born. The economist, historian, and truth-teller doesn’t waste time on polite nonsense. He looks at the data, calls the failures what they are, and refuses to let good intentions excuse disastrous results. In book after book, column after column, Sowell hammers the point that feelings are cheap, facts are expensive, and pretending otherwise is how nations decline.

Take the math example that hits like a gut punch. International studies of thirteen-year-olds show Koreans ranking first in actual math performance. Americans? Dead last among industrialized nations. But when those same kids were asked if they thought they were “good at mathematics,” only twenty-three percent of the Koreans said yes. Sixty-eight percent of the Americans did. Same pattern shows up across East Asian countries versus the United States: high achievement paired with humble self-assessment on one side, pathetic scores paired with delusional confidence on the other.

Sowell didn’t invent these numbers. He just refused to ignore them.

In *Inside American Education*, he lays it out plain: “The phrase ‘I feel’ is often used by American students to introduce a conclusion, rather than say ‘I think,’ or ‘I know,’ much less ‘I conclude.’ Unfortunately, ‘I feel’ is often the most accurate term—and is regarded as sufficient by many teachers, as well as students. The net result, as in mathematics, is that many students are confident incompetents.”

Confident incompetents. Let that sink in. That’s not an insult. That’s a diagnosis.