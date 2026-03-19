Americans are constantly told to “coexist” with others. We’re told that any pride in our country, our people, and our values is “bigotry.” Nothing could be further from the truth, of course.

There’s no shame in loving our homeland. There’s no shame in being proud of American values, our Constitution, or the rights our Founding Fathers devoted their lives to.

The radical left doesn’t understand this.

In 2026, their obsession with multiculturalism has reached dangerous heights. As we speak, they’re demanding that illegal aliens be given free rein in America. They want OUR tax dollars to pay for illegals’ hotel stays, healthcare, and other subsidies.

Thankfully, more folks are waking up to what a failure multiculturalism has been. The sooner we face this, the faster we can rid ourselves of this cancer once and for all!

We Must Protect Our National Identity

Documented clashes in values are a prime example of why multiculturalism is a nightmare. Time and time again, we’ve seen this.