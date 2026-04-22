More people need to understand that the economy is self-correcting

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Thomas Sowell reminds everybody why panicked and big-government responses almost always end poorly. For the first 150 years of our nation the federal government never intervened in economic downturns. And, as you might expect, the downturns naturally worked their way back to normal. No huge stimulus bills. No Washington-mandated frantic micromanaging. Only free people acting on real incentives.

A particularly notable example is during the administration of President Warren G. Harding. During his first year in office, unemployment peaked at an alarming 11.7%. Harding did absolutely nothing to help stimulate or stabilize the economy. Instead he reduced government spending. Interest rates were maintained at 6-7% by the Federal Reserve. There was no artificially low money pouring into the system.

By the second year of Harding’s presidency unemployment had decreased to 6.7%. By the third year it had decreased to an astonishing 2.4%. A quick and substantial recovery took place without a single bailout or stimulus bill.

The economy has recuperative mechanisms.

When conditions improve employers have every incentive to hire. Workers have every incentive to find employment. Lenders want to lend capital. They don’t need some politician in Washington to tell them how to proceed like a central planner.

Sowell has been saying this for decades. The market is not fragile. It is robust. People adapt. Prices adjust. Resources flow to where they are most valued. Mistakes correct themselves when those who made the mistake are forced to absorb the cost rather than pass it to taxpayers.

This is where the story gets especially uncomfortable for the interventionists.

Looking at more than a century of U.S. economic history before the New Deal will challenge everything the interventionists claim about the need for continuous intervention.

Become a paid subscriber today to see the full historical pattern Sowell identifies and the surprisingly relevant lessons that still hold today.

Prior to the 1930s, politicians understood a few basic realities. Most downturns were self-limiting. They cleaned out bad investment. They punished reckless behavior. They created a foundation for true recovery based on real demand and good decision-making. The result was shorter and sharper corrections followed by rapid recoveries.

Compare that to what occurred once government decided it needed to do something to address each downturn. The Great Depression lasted for years. Recessions after the Great Depression were typically longer and deeper due to large-scale interventions which distorted signals and lengthened the recovery process. Sowell observes that the fact that government is attempting to stop people from experiencing the consequences of their actions typically inhibits the economy’s ability to heal itself.

This is not theory; it is observable history. Harding refused to take action on calls from his own Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover to intervene aggressively. He chose restraint. The economy rebounded rapidly. Compare that to present-day trends. Each new crisis creates greater demands for billions in spending, ongoing monetary policy loosening, and a seemingly limitless number of new regulations. The outcome is slower growth, persistent distortions and a mountain of debt that will be left to future generations.

Sowell has used calm and logical reasoning to dispel the panic. The incentives for recovery exist within human nature and voluntary exchange. When allowed to function freely, people innovate reduce expenses seek new opportunities and build. Government intervention frequently counteracts these natural adaptations. Government helps to keep failing businesses alive. It creates moral hazard. It crowds out alternative solutions.

Limitations on government produce liberty. Free markets direct self-interest toward mutual benefit far better than any group of “experts” can. Thomas Sowell, an intellectual giant who rose from poverty via discipline and rational thought, has spent his entire career demonstrating this fundamental principle using data, logic and historical evidence.

Elites despise Sowell’s message because it undermines their authority. They require crises in order to expand their authority. They sell fear and dependency while Sowell sells empowerment through freedom. He demonstrates that the American economy is not a fragile mechanism that requires constant tweaking. It is a dynamic system of tens of millions of individual actors, reacting to and adjusting to changes in their environment.

The recent economic difficulties reinforce Sowell’s assertion. Heavy-handed attempts to implement massive stimuli and regulation have resulted in high inflation, lingering unemployment in certain sectors and misallocated resources. Conversely, periods of limited government have produced quicker recoveries and greater private sector job creation. The pattern persists.

It is imperative that Americans relearn this lesson. Economic downturns are unpleasant, however they provide cleansing. They reward frugality and punish wastefulness. They provide space for new ideas and improved resource allocation. Attempting to eliminate the business cycle has consistently backfired by producing larger bubbles and subsequent correction cycles.

Sowell’s wisdom urges Americans to recall first principles. Trust individuals over bureaucrats. Respect the pricing system that aggregates knowledge that no central planning agency can. Permit failure so that successful endeavors may emerge stronger. Support the constitutional limitations on government power that led to such a long period of American prosperity.

The next time politicians declare their intentions to introduce another grand plan, remember Harding. Remember the first 150 years of U.S. economic history when the federal government generally stayed out of the economy. Remember Sowell’s calm reminder that the economy has its own recuperative mechanisms.

Freedom is not reckless. Freedom is prudent. It utilizes the ingenuity and effort of common people much more effectively than any top-down plan. Thomas Sowell has dedicated a lifetime to articulating that truth with unyielding clarity and courage.

Americans would be wise to listen. The path to long-term prosperity lies through limited government, not continued intervention. Let the economy operate. Allow people to retain more of what they earn. Align incentives with reality. The results demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach throughout generations.

Sowell’s insight provides hope in difficult times. The system is not broken. It merely requires room to breathe. When government retreats the economy advances. This is the enduring lesson and one worthy of remembering.