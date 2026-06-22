A video of Milton Friedman providing a basis for true responsibility toward the poor is currently making its rounds through accounts honoring Thomas Sowell’s contributions.

In this brief conversation Friedman establishes the distinction between actions that will result in improved quality of life, and actions that will only provide a false sense of altruism.

This same standard is reflected throughout much of Sowell’s writings on both the effects of economic conditions and social policy.

What is Friedman’s position? When expressed from Sowell’s lens, it becomes quite intriguing. We lay out the vision to subscribers below.