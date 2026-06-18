Thomas Sowell shares an important lesson via a recent post from x about Milton Friedman’s four ways to spend Money. Friedman clearly explained what occurs when those in authority take tax dollars they have no entitlement to use for what they believe is the “public good.”

The reason we see failure in our contemporary welfare programs and large government programs is directly tied to the failures embedded within them.

When you spend your own money, whether it is on yourself or someone else, you are concerned with both quality and price. As soon as you start spending someone else’s money on yourself; quality becomes secondary to price.

At that point, the worst-case scenario is spending someone else’s money on someone else.

Is government therefore designed to fail? It’s a question we explore for subscribers below.