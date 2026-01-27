Immigration, multiculturalism, and affirmative action have quickly become the most divisive words of the 2020s.

The irony?

The liberation of women combined with economic expansion caused a significant increase in migration throughout history.

It’s a true tale nearly as old as time itself.

Will migration continue indefinitely?

What impact will the influx of newbies have on progressive countries?

These are some of the questions Thomas Sowell asks in Migrations and Cultures: A World View.

An Objective View of Immigration

It’s nearly impossible to find an unbiased take on immigration. Social media users, talking heads on TV, and editorialists all have subjective viewpoints and agendas.

Enter Thomas Sowell.

The author’s writings on immigration are quite refreshing as they present information without a lens tainted by politics.

“To understand the impact of immigrants, it is first necessary to understand the cultures they take with them from their countries of origin.” - Sowell

The beauty of Sowell’s perspective is that it is a macro one from 30,000 feet in the sky.

The omniscient perspective of social change touches on how ongoing migration across history presents challenges.

As is often said, history doesn’t repeat yet it tends to rhyme.

The same challenges faced by native cultures in previous decades and centuries are arising now in the 2020s.

Seeking to Understand Instead of Solve

Though Sowell doesn’t offer a panacea for modern woes, his book helps us better understand the immigration debate. Migrations and Cultures is a transparent look at migration across recorded history.

“The economic role of the Indians in Uganda can perhaps best be appreciated by considering what happened after they left. The economy collapsed.” - Sowell

The author’s writings highlight the emergence of cultural traits during and after relocations.

Those traits play important roles in the redistribution of human capital, be it in the form of intellectual or manual labor.

What else changes with an influx of immigrants?

Culture and lifestyle.

Immigrants’ cultural traits have the potential to reshape the lifestyles of natives in host countries. Though such transformations take time, they are inevitable.

Why Sowell’s Voice Matters

Does it sometimes feel like the United States is at a breaking point?

If we aren’t careful, we’ll take the path of Canada, a nation with its lowest birthrate in recorded history, and seemingly ubiquitous newbie immigrants.

The problem?

Immigrants lack education, skills, and language fluency.

They also lack capital.

A nation that takes on too many immigrants becomes increasingly dependent on government.

“If you don’t control the borders, it doesn’t matter what immigration laws you have.” - Sowell

As Sowell highlights, the challenge is maintaining a balance. Minimizing dependence on government while maintaining at or near fertility replacement rate bodes well for the collective.

Learning From History

What is the alternative to gradual immigrant integration?

Going full fascist to forcibly remove immigrants from their new homes. Such an approach tends to be inhumane and also paves a path toward patriarchy.

Patriarchal nations build from within, meaning they are likely to become aggressive and territorial. Such are the traits of imperialists willing to go to war.

It’s a cautionary tale that historians like Sowell are well aware of.

However, the average American working on an oil rig isn’t hyperaware of such historical trends and how xenophobia takes root.

The author highlights the need to draw inspiration from past immigrants’ success stories. Oftentimes, it is the character of new immigrant groups that matters more than skill.

As an example, immigrant groups who embrace manual labor tend to succeed despite lacking technological and material advantages.

Sowell’s Hope

Immigrant success across posterity is dependent on education. Immigrant groups that prioritize education are more socioeconomically mobile.

Economic mobility leads to an entry into the middle class. Middle class people tend to start families and lay roots in their new homeland.

The lesson to be learned is that tax dollars should be redirected to education as opposed to welfare handouts.

Spending on education is an investment in the nation’s skills and people that has the potential to pay infinite dividends.

The takeaway?

America and other nations accepting immigrants should have hope.

A measured pace of immigration will solidify a diverse middle class and boost internal continuity.

It’s the outcome we should envision and strive toward.

