Listen to 9 minutes of Thomas Sowell's absolute GENIUS

Not long ago, Thomas Sowell thought that government could fix the economy and the poor if only it had the power.

But after studying the subject intensely for most of his life,.and watching again and again as the same programs fail, he lost that belief. It may sound altruistic. But it always fails.

As economist Eric Hoffer said, “Intellectuals are people who think they know better.” When there is no emergency and no catastrophe forcing them to offer their superior wisdom to everyone else, they have no justification to tell everyone else how to live.

Just take a look at the past century. Eugenicists promised to create a Utopia for humanity in the first half of the 20th Century. Keynesians claimed that the federal budget would be limitless and that deficits wouldn’t harm the economy. Environmentalists screamed that unless we gave up our freedoms and surrendered to the Earth, she would die within days. Every crisis has followed the exact same formula.

Self-proclaimed experts almost never come up with ideas themselves. Instead they sell what others created. Their words stretch and morph and can mean anything. Reality does not stretch. As such, they have tremendous latitude to disregard every failure in history, and package the same failed solutions with shiny new labels. They go on believing their version will finally succeed.

What is wrong with citing fact and using logic? Facts kill narratives.

Sowell has been seeing this pattern develop for years. You provide the data proving that the latest government boondoggle won’t work, and before you can say another word, the discussion moves away from the data. People will now claim your motives are bad. You’re not concerned about helping the poor. You’re uncaring. Using emotions as a shield allows elites to remain accountable for their actions, while you continue to pay for their social engineering experiments.

There is one number from the Soviet Union alone which should have killed central planning as a viable idea forever. There were 24 million prices in the USSR, and centrally planned governments attempted to set each one. Not one person, nor a team of geniuses, can possible manage the interconnections between twenty four million prices. A small price needed to correspond to every other price appropriately. Even if you divided the task among thousands of planners, the relationship still needed to be correct. Millions of average citizens in a free market follow only a handful of prices related to their own lives. Supply matches demand naturally. Inventions flourish. Shortages disappear. Still, intellectuals want more control over society. Why? Because true freedom leaves no room for their egos.

A significant portion of blame lies with our educational systems. Our schools produce individuals who know virtually nothing about the real world, but they feel entirely qualified to have an opinion on everything. They see a corporate executive earning $10 Million per year and immediately call for the government to limit it. They observe pharmaceutical companies spending money on advertisements and insist upon regulations dictating how much funds should be spent on research rather than advertising.

At one point, Sowell asked one of these critics straight-out: What facts do you have? What experience do you have in that field? What authorizes you to decide how someone else operates his/her company?

The critic was silent.

These are not well-intentioned citizens engaged in rational debates about policy issues. They are emotionally charged zealots who use government as a magical tool to implement their own prejudices as law.

However, the underlying issue extends beyond this simple understanding.

In his classic book Conflict of Visions (which I wrote about here), Sowell outlines the root cause of why the two sides view issues so differently. It comes down to fundamentally competing views of human nature; therefore, it logically follows that all subsequent views of justice, equality, power, and fairness are also impacted by competing visions.

For an example of exactly how competing views of human nature drive today’s never-ending culture wars and render cooperation nearly impossible, sign-up for a subscription below. The complete analysis that follows will dramatically change your perspective on every major policy debate.

Do you remember the Dan Rather Hunger Panic in 1993? Rather claimed that one out of seven American children go to bed hungry each night. After researching the original study, Sowell discovered it was pure fiction. Lower income households actually had higher obesity rates than upper income families. The dramatic story fell apart quickly under simple scrutiny; however, it persisted because it fit the guilt agenda.

The same pattern continues with police shootings and military decision-making. Armchair critics who have never picked up a gun lecture police and soldiers who made life-or-death decisions in mere seconds. Sowell, a retired Marine pistol instructor himself, didn’t find it surprising when police shot multiple times and several bullets missed targets. Under intense pressure, that is normal behavior. However, people sitting comfortably behind air conditioning units feel justified in second-guessing heroes putting everything on the line to protect them.

Sowell has mostly avoided television since serious ideas are destroyed by TV format constraints. TV networks typically record you for 30 minutes and air 5 minutes. Then they invite your adversaries onto TV so they can attack you without allowing you any opportunity to defend yourself. He prefers writing books where your arguments have space to breathe fully. Regardless of his preference, his books reach millions of readers and truth eventually prevails.

No strategy tears down mythological thinking by elites quicker than examining real-world group performance. Despite representing less than one tenth of one percent of global population, Jews earn 29% of Nobel prizes awarded in science and literature. German excellence exists in some areas. Japanese excellence exists in other areas. Across history and cultures, blacks have dominated professional basketball.

These differences exist because empirical reality reflects them, not because of some hidden injustice that needs correction via force. Yet elites consistently treat any deviations from perfectly equalized population ratios as evidence of systemic injustice that requires corrective action via force. Courts and colleges throughout the country parrot this delusional mantra.

Democrats understand this perfectly politically. If they lose 80-90% support from black voters, they risk losing their coalition as they have alienated other groups as well. Therefore, Democrats focus intently on keeping the fear alive.

Do you recall how the Texas dragging death case was used against George W. Bush regarding hate crime legislation?

Either way, the killers received the death penalty. Labeling crimes doesn’t add value to sentencing; it adds only more avenues for appeals and lawsuits. Bush was right; let judges sentence based solely on the crime committed, not on alleged motive.

Why do so many people stick with their same voting patterns for decades?

Simply because of inertia. For generations prior to 1960, voters in the South voted Democratic without regard for anything else. Voters of color have stuck with Democrats in a similar manner for over six decades. Sowell believes that black voters will awaken sooner than Southerners did.

Similarly, inertia prevents Jewish voters from awakening as well — although policies designed by Democrats have harmed them repeatedly.

Once a voting habit develops, facts tend to be unable to overcome that habit.

The internet provides genuine hope for breaking these chains. With the advent of the Internet, it is becoming increasingly difficult for any form of government to cut-off access to external information for citizens. Ideas and data flow unimpeded to anyone willing to seek them out.

This scares central planners everywhere.

Over his career Sowell has witnessed this cycle repeated ad infinitum. He started with hope that government could solve big problems, but finished with a healthy dose of skepticism fueled by mountains of data proving otherwise. Intellectuals never seem to learn from their mistakes; they continuously generate new crises; rebrand previous failures; attack your credibility every time facts reveal their fallacies; and ultimately force America to bear the costs for decades longer than necessary.

Clearly stated above is the solution. Support free-market principles which allow scattered knowledge possessed by countless individuals in a decentralized fashion to supplant centralized knowledge managed by bureaucrats or politicians attempting to establish 24 million prices better than free people can establish for themselves individually. Stop electing leaders who value talking points over tangible results, and cease confusing empty gestures with meaningful assistance.

Sowell warned us years ago. The amount of evidence supporting him grows exponentially greater each day.

How much longer will we continue ignoring obvious truths?

It is free people making free choices which built this phenomenal country into existence.

The only road toward delivering true growth has always been returning to that founding premise, regardless of how loud elites protest and wail about it, reality will always prevail