It’s Time To Stop The Welfare Con Game That Has Destroyed So Many Lives

Sixty years ago, the elites in Washington and their media cheerleaders promised to pump trillions of dollars into welfare to lift the poor, fix families, and build a brighter future for America.

What they gave us instead were billions of dollars, that at best, merely kept the poor in poverty, but at worst, chained millions of Americans to a cycle of dependency. The welfare state destroyed the black family that survived slavery and Jim Crow, and it took the compassionate idea of helping the poor and turned it into a poverty trap, greased with our tax dollars.

Thomas Sowell foresaw it. In one of the most memorable segments of Milton Friedman’s Free to Choose series, Sowell skewered the welfare state and its bureaucrats.

Watch the clip above that has been going viral once again.

Sowell didn’t mince his words.

The welfare state creates incentives to be dependent, to not work, and to break up families. Poverty isn’t something that is inevitably destined to plague certain communities. It is the result of bad policy.