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Fed Officials claim they’re baffled by inflation, while congress is creating more and more “fresh” spending bills.

The problem with those bills?

They really aren’t that fresh.

Rather, they lock in the very same supply blockages that drive price increases.

The federal reserve has announced it will leave interest rates alone at the September FOMC meeting, right as Congress is advancing new housing-credit initiatives and green-energy mandates which are expected to add $50+ billion in outlays this fiscal year.

These moves are merely an extension of a decade or so of deficit spending that has grown the national debt to well over $35 trillion.

Simultaneously, regulatory hurdles in permitting and zoning continue to strangle both new home starts (and) new energy production. Inflation remains high at 3.2% year-over-year, according to the latest core inflation report.

Why treat these outcomes as surprises when the incentives for builders and producers have remained constant?

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