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“There is basically no difference between socialism and fascism.” — Friedrich Hayek

Never admitting a loss of control when the centrally planned scheme fails to provide sufficient goods and services due to shortages and waste, the planners simply create a new label for the existing controls.

They then ask for increased authority from the population affected by the previous failed controls.

The Cycle That Won’t Die

Friedrich Hayek defined this cycle years ago, where collectivist type policies generate scarcities that lead to tighter controls; however, it is never the case that there is a reversal to distributed decision-making.

Instead, the same machinery is repackaged under new slogans.

This behavior continues because agency employees, foundation staff, and journalists in general do not suffer from the negative effects of previous iterations.

As such, they simply replace industrial policy — what was previously referred to as “five-year plans” with what, exactly?

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