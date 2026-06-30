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Today, June 30th, Thomas Sowell turns 96 years old.

There are not many people left who can say they spent nearly a century getting it right.

Sowell can.

He grew up in poverty in Harlem with no running water and no electricity.

He dropped out of high school at 17 to work odd jobs.

He was drafted into the Korean War.

He once tried out for the Brooklyn Dodgers.

And somewhere in between all of that — he became one of the greatest economic minds America has ever produced.

Harvard. Columbia. University of Chicago.

More than 45 books.

Syndicated in over 150 newspapers.

A career that spanned six decades and never stopped asking hard questions.

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He never chased applause.

He chased the truth.

And when the truth was unpopular — which it often was — he said it anyway.

“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”

He chose truth. Every time.

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Today is not a day for economics.

It is a day to recognize a man who lived an extraordinary life — and spent it in service of clear thinking, honest inquiry, and the belief that ideas actually matter.

Happy Birthday, Thomas Sowell.

96 years well lived.

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For those who want to honor his legacy in a more practical way, the guide below reflects exactly the kind of thinking Sowell spent his career defending.

[ FREE COMPLIMENTARY GUIDE ]

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