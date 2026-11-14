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Some estimates thrown out there amount to hundreds of thousands killed and millions at risk. These claims come at a time when U.S. foreign spending is getting trimmed due to a surge in support for reducing foreign spending.

These claims also show how quickly the arguments to defend an endless flow of aid can shift from using data to counting bodies, once the aid stops flowing.

Unsubstantiated Numbers Used In The Claims

Thomas Sowell states that Gibney’s allegations are serious and include projections of massive death tolls resulting from USAID’s reduction in funding levels.

Those numbers are typically based upon models which assume every dollar that was previously funded would make it to the kids who needed help without being lost to either bureaucratic leaks or local corruption.

As we’ve seen in past performance reviews of foreign aid, that never happens.

What does happen?

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