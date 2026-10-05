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New funding initiatives reveal how each expenditure expands upon the very issues that previous expenditures claimed to alleviate.

The latest continuing resolution passed in the swamp at the 11th hour before the government reached its fiscal deadline allocated hundreds of billions of dollars into discretionary accounts.

Government officials have assured the American public that this most recent round will stabilize prices and wages. While past proponents of similar resolutions are currently touting this round as “the” solution that will put an end to the cycle, working-class Americans observe the continued repetition of the same actions.

Rents are increasing, gas prices are rising, and grocery bills are expanding with each passing week. Because this process is on automatic pilot, the incentives that support expansions and punish those attempting to shut-off the faucet continue unabated.

Why can’t this spending pattern be broken?

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