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Is a sudden blast of pyrotechnic an example of a firework machine gun? The simplicity of this question works well as it captures the nature of spontaneous innovation that occurs when the government gets out of the way.

Americans continue to find creative ways to illuminate the sky and their reactions demonstrate that the impulse to create continues unabated.

“Guns are not the problem. People are the problem – including people who are determined to push gun control laws, either in ignorance of the facts or in defiance of the facts.” - Thomas Sowell

Innovation Without a Permit

Sowell has consistently argued that economic growth is generated through grassroots efforts (bottom-up), not through top-down planning. A machine-gun style firework is the perfect example of this concept.

But why?

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