Konstantin Kisin doesn’t recommend books lightly. When a man born in Soviet Russia, whose own family was jailed as political dissidents, tells you which author changed how he sees the world, it’s worth paying attention.

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Kisin recently made headlines again for a clip that’s been circulating widely, laying out exactly which books he believes every woke university student needs to read before graduating with opinions they’ve never actually tested against reality. Thomas Sowell topped the list, and Kisin didn’t hedge about why.

Why does a comedian turned political commentator keep coming back to an economist most college students have never heard assigned in a single class?

Because Sowell answers a question campus culture spends four years avoiding. Why do smart, well meaning people land on opposite sides of nearly every political debate, generation after generation, without ever actually resolving anything? Kisin has pointed directly to Sowell’s 1987 book A Conflict of Visions for the answer, where Sowell argues the divide isn’t really about facts or intelligence at all. It’s about two fundamentally different views of human nature itself.

One side believes human beings and society can be reshaped, that poverty, crime, and inequality are problems solvable through the right policies and enough collective effort. The other side believes human nature is fixed, that tradeoffs are permanent, and that grand plans to remake society tend to produce exactly the kind of catastrophe history keeps recording. Sowell called these the unconstrained and constrained visions, and once you see the framework, Kisin has argued, you can’t unsee it in nearly every political argument happening today.

Isn’t that a far more useful lens than the shouting matches passing for political discourse on most campuses?

Kisin’s own path to Sowell wasn’t academic curiosity. It came out of witnessing real world collapse up close. He’s spoken about how the aftermath of Hamas’s massacre of innocent people in 2023 shattered illusions for a lot of people who considered themselves progressive, sending many of them searching for explanations that finally made sense of what they were watching unfold. Sowell’s writing on ideological visions offered exactly that, a framework built not on abstract theory but on decades of comparing what different economic and political systems actually produced versus what they promised.

That’s the thread running through Kisin’s repeated returns to Sowell’s work. Sowell’s most repeated insight, the one Kisin keeps highlighting in interview after interview, is disarmingly simple. There are no solutions, only tradeoffs. Every policy choice trades one cost for a different one. Pretending otherwise isn’t compassion. It’s a failure to think the problem all the way through.

Kisin has recommended a specific path into Sowell’s work for anyone starting fresh. The Vision of the Anointed for casual readers looking for the most engaging entry point, where Sowell takes direct aim at the credentialed elite class that assumes its own good intentions guarantee good outcomes. Knowledge and Decisions for anyone wanting the deeper economic architecture underneath it all, building on Hayek’s arguments about how scattered, local knowledge beats centralized planning every time it’s actually tested.

Why does that message land so differently coming from Kisin than from an American conservative making the same argument?

Because Kisin isn’t working from theory. He grew up watching what centralized planning actually does to a country and the people trapped inside it. When he says communism and its ideological cousins produce blood, terror, and death rather than the utopias they promise, he’s not reciting a talking point. He’s describing his own family’s history.

That’s what makes the current moment worth noticing. A comedian with a massive online following, born under one of history’s most infamous experiments in unconstrained utopian thinking, is telling an entire generation of Western students to go read an American economist who spent his career documenting exactly why those experiments keep failing the same way.

The students being told to pick up Sowell probably won’t all listen. The ones who do may never see the debate the same way again.