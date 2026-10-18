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Thomas Sowell and Milton Friedman showed us what we need to do decades ago; however, our nation’s education spending continues to grow unchecked.

As parents continue to watch their children struggle in reading and math within low-performing school districts the local district budgets increase again without producing the anticipated improvements.

This pattern occurs repeatedly throughout cities in this country where school board members are calling for even greater amounts of money.

The irony of the situation?

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