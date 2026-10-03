Cosmic Justice, Education Equity

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A kid in the fourth grade could score above the national average on the math SAT. Someone suggested the school give him something more challenging than fourth grade math. The principal said no.

Thomas Sowell told that story decades ago, and the principal’s actual reasoning is the part that should stop you cold. Giving a gifted nine year old harder math, the principal said, would be a violation of social justice.

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Sowell has a name for the mindset behind that decision. He calls it cosmic justice, and once you see it you cannot unsee it running through nearly every institution in this country.

Where This Obsession Actually Came From

Sowell traced the intellectual roots back to John Rawls and his 1971 book A Theory of Justice, but he was careful to note that Rawls did not invent the idea. Rawls simply put into words what academics already believed and had already been practicing for years.

That distinction matters. This is not a fringe theory cooked up in one philosophy department. It is a worldview that had already colonized institutions before it ever got a formal name, and the book just gave the believers a citation to point to.

In education, Sowell argued, this obsession is uniquely devastating because it shows up in so many forms at once. Ability grouping gets rejected nationwide, coast to coast, no matter how obviously it would help both the gifted kid and the struggling kid sitting next to him.

Why Would Anyone Choose Failure On Purpose

Here is the part that ought to make people furious. Sowell pointed out that cosmic justice benefits the people who hold the belief whether or not it benefits the people it claims to help.

“The vision of cosmic justice is very beneficial to the people who hold it, even if it’s not beneficial to those whom it’s intended to benefit,” Sowell said, and then he went further than most commentators are willing to go. He suggested that teachers who lower standards in the name of compassion walk away feeling wonderful about themselves, even while the students they claimed to protect end up foredoomed to failure.

Is there a more damning sentence in modern education policy than that one?

Sowell backed it up with something more than theory. Jaime Escalante took Hispanic students in California and pushed them to calculus scores so high the testing service refused to believe the results were real. One generation. A decent education. That is all it took.

The Red Herring Nobody Wants Removed From The Table

Sowell was asked directly about educational equity, meaning the push to equalize school funding across districts. His answer was blunt enough to end most policy debates on the spot.

He said the evidence is overwhelming that spending levels barely move outcomes at all. Washington D.C. has some of the highest per pupil expenditures in the country and some of the lowest test scores. Meanwhile, the top scoring states at the time all spent below the national average per pupil.

So why does spending equity remain such a sacred political cause if the money itself does almost nothing?

Sowell’s answer cuts deeper than most people expect. He compared it to Adam Smith’s argument for allowing labor unions in England, not because unions would fix much, but because banning them let people blame the ban for every unsolved problem. Funding inequality works the same way. As long as it exists, it becomes the built-in excuse for every other failure in the system.

Then Sowell dropped the detail that exposes the real motive. Palo Alto High School has six tennis courts, a swimming pool, a baseball field, and a parking lot built for the students’ Jaguars. None of that, he said flatly, does anything for education. It is lifestyle, not learning, and the people defending it know the difference perfectly well.

Put It To The Test, Or Stop Talking

Sowell’s sharpest moment came when he was asked about parents shouldering blame for failing schools. His response was a challenge dressed up as a question.

If the educational establishment truly believes every problem originates outside the school, in the home, in the neighborhood, why does it fight so viciously against school choice and vouchers? Vouchers would let the exact same kid, with the exact same parents and the exact same television habits, move into a different school and prove the theory one way or the other.

“Compared to what?” Sowell asked, describing the economist’s habit of demanding a real baseline before accepting any critique as meaningful. It applies here too. Compared to what alternative has the current system actually been tested against, when its defenders will not even allow the test to happen?

He recounted squads intimidating petition signers in California, and Pepsi-Cola vending machines getting vandalized in New Jersey after the company offered scholarships to move low income kids into private schools. Pepsi backed off. The message could not have been clearer if it had been written on a banner.

That is not a system confident in its own excuses. That is a system terrified of finding out it was wrong all along.

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