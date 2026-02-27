There’s a silver lining often hidden in barbaric human conquest: the rise of advanced skills.

Historians, including the likes of Thomas Sowell, are aware of this latent benefit of imperialism.

Sowell’s views differ from so-called “Western guilt theorists” who’ve triumphantly demonized colonialism.

Sowell and others rooted in reality are quick to point out the absurdity of academia’s willingness to embrace informal titles such as the aforementioned Western guilt theorist.

If you haven’t read Sowell’s take on human conquest and how those victories shaped culture, here’s a sneak peek.

Sowell’s Balanced View of Historical Imperialism

To demonize imperialism is to demonize humanity. Though the species does not descend from angels, it isn’t completely evil.

Conquests and Cultures: An International History is the end result of nearly two decades of travels and international discourse. Sowell invested his heart and soul in the book.

Why?

To attempt to develop an accurate understanding of the purpose of cultural differences between countries and also those differences within countries. The analysis spanned the nations in existence today and those throughout centuries of history.

The findings?

There is a ripple effect to conquest. Imposing a group’s will on another shapes cultures, economies, and societies.

In particular, Sowell’s writings zero in on four distinct cultural areas: the indigenous in the West, the Slavs of Eastern Europe, Africans, and Britons.

Give Conquests and Cultures a read and you’ll find the author pinpoints patterns across each of these four groups. The patterns overlap from one group to the next, providing an intriguing explanation for the development of culture, society, politics, and economy.

The theme?

The aftermath of conquest has recurring characteristics that transcend geography, race, and time period.

Conquest Spurs Meaningful Change

Historians with a genuine intellectual curiosity are interested in more than casting judgment on oppressors. A true craving for understanding leads to the exploration of the aftermath of brutal conquest.

The findings?

Successful invasions don’t always lead to negative outcomes. Conquests often catalyze the development of advanced skills.

The ensuing diffusion of genetics post-conquest combined with the “borrowing” of culture results in quite the interesting learned behavior across the new collective. Nuanced skill patterns and attitudes emerge.

Sowell harps on the success of conquered groups that proved receptive to the transfer of culture following an invasion. The application of human capital to new lands creates wealth that propels the whole of the new collective forward.

The author insists the cultural malleability resulting from conquest isn’t a net negative. Though inhumane acts are necessary to blend the cultures of the conquerors with the conquered, the fusion is often quite unique.

“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.” - Thomas Sowell

As every honest historian readily admits, it is brutal conquest that ultimately shapes the development of human culture.

Social Change by Force

Sociologists are fond of analyzing the mechanisms that lead to social change. Historians such as Sowell are more focused on forceful change caused by war.

“Cultures are not museum pieces. They are the working machinery of everyday life.” - Thomas Sowell

Invasion is the quickest and most effective way to catalyze social change, be it for better or worse. Though conquest is inherently immoral, it yields quite the fascinating results.

In some cases, subjugation by force is a net positive, albeit across posterity as opposed to an immediate benefit.

Why?

Because conquest forces contact with outside cultures. Some of those conquering cultures are more intellectually advanced, skilled, or evolved than those conquered.

An Objective View of Historical Conquest

While Marxists are quick to point to materialism and moralists highlight the ethical emptiness of conquest, Sowell takes an honest approach.

The author’s objectivism is admirable considering the comparably judgmental stance of his colleagues in other disciplines.

How does Sowell view conquest’s impact on culture?

From the lens of an impartial historian rooted in realism.

Instead of fiercely defending the oppressed, the poor, and the undeveloped, Sowell points to humanity’s recurring theme of self-interest.

“Before one can be a partisan of the poor, he must first be a partisan of the truth.” – Sowell

It is Sowell’s willingness to pursue the truth, no matter how much it hurts, that makes Conquests and Cultures a stimulating read.

