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Around the 6:30 mark in the video above, Thomas Sowell lays out three questions he says would destroy most arguments coming from the left: compared to what, at what cost, and what hard evidence do you have.

It’s a simple test. And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s public statements, laid out earlier in the same video, fail it repeatedly.

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Take her claim, referenced around the 0:36 mark, that unemployment is low because everyone has two jobs, working 60, 70, 80 hours a week just to feed their kids.

It’s a vivid line.

It’s also NOT backed by the data.

The reality is multiple job holders make up a small single-digit share of the employed workforce, not the norm the claim implies. Compared to what alternative explanation? At what cost to the credibility of the argument once someone checks the actual numbers? What evidence supports the claim beyond how it sounds?

None of the three questions get answered. That’s the pattern.

The same test applies to her declaration that capitalism is irredeemable, which Sowell responds to bluntly around the 1:03 mark. It’s an assertion, not an argument — no comparison to the alternative systems that have actually been tried, no accounting of the cost in prosperity those alternatives produced, no evidence weighed against capitalism’s own record of raising living standards globally over the past several decades.

What happens to a claim that skips straight to a verdict without ever passing through the evidence?

It becomes a slogan instead of an argument — persuasive to people who already agree, and unconvincing to everyone applying Sowell’s test.

Her answer on Taiwan, clipped around the 1:58 mark, shows the same pattern in a different arena. Asked directly whether the U.S. should commit troops to defend Taiwan, she offers nearly a minute of language about hoping to avoid confrontation and moving in the right direction — without ever answering the actual question asked. JD Vance’s read on that moment, delivered right after, was pointed: this is someone reciting lines, and when asked to step outside them, the position falls apart.

If a policy stance can’t survive being asked what it would actually cost or what evidence supports it, was it ever really a policy position?

Sowell’s broader point, stretching back decades, isn’t really about any one politician. It’s that entire ideologies can survive for years on rhetoric that sounds compelling and collapses the moment someone applies a basic three-part test. AOC’s answers, moment after moment in this clip, are simply a current example of exactly what that collapse looks like in real time.

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