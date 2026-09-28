Thomas Sowell

Thomas Sowell

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Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
Sep 28

The progressive rule is: just say things, say them vehemently and with passion, refuse to address questions, call people names. Truth is no part of that equation. They don’t even care about persuasion. Believe it, or be cancelled.

When did normal Americans become so afraid of being called a name? Where’s the moral backbone that built this country?

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Esther Cook's avatar
Esther Cook
Sep 28

It is amazing how many people have failed to notice that Alexandria Occasionally-Correct gets so much attention because she is so astoundingly idiotic that she is a sensation.

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