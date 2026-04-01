Capitalism Keeps What Works and Gets Rid of What Doesn’t

Sowell was a champion of promoting liberty and capitalism over the imposition of “social justice” by third-party activists who often have no skin in the game.

“Among the many preconceptions that cannot be subjected to any empirical test because they are so subjective is the notion that third-party observers know better what is good for people than those people know themselves.”

Throughout his career, Sowell has demonstrated how capitalism has been the driving force in promoting things that work and removing activities that don’t work. He showed how capitalism alone has helped drive countries out of poverty.



Yet many people have still chosen to cling to socialist ideals, the enemy of economic progress and true equality. No other system in the world has a stronger benchmark of success than capitalism does. Capitalism is the true litmus test for economic quality.

Capitalism as the Ultimate Feedback Mechanism



Any idea that can’t be put to an empirical test is garbage. Sowell’s no-nonsense and factual approach has helped promote capitalism as a superior alternative to some of the mad and obtuse ideas proposed under socialism.



An interview posted by the Atlas Society showed Sowell previously talking about how capitalism is a superior system because it encourages profitable activity and pushes systems that operate at a loss to stop.



He noted that the losses are just as important as the profits.

“Milton Friedman used to say that people call a capitalist society a profit society. It’s a profit and loss society. And the losses are just as important as the profits. Because the losses force people to stop doing things that are not working.”

Capitalism naturally pushes economies toward superior outcomes by punishing activity that doesn’t produce value and rewarding value creation.

Sowell has consistently noted how capitalism has been the most effective way to pull people out of poverty.

NO OTHER SYSTEM HAS SUCCEEDED THIS MUCH!

Capitalism is the most efficient solution for poverty, and already has a track record of lifting millions of people out of poverty.

While economic systems are important in driving changes, one of the most important catalysts is human capital. Having a society of hard-working people who believe in the pro-capitalist ideals that Sowell championed is one of the forces that can save countries from self-imposed declines.







Sowell’s Remedies to American Problems with Education, Healthcare, and Housing

Thomas Sowell’s economic principles are even more relevant today, as they provide ample insights needed to tackle problems in education, healthcare, and housing.



Government solutions to these systems, such as rent control and equity in education, have clearly failed, and a capitalist approach would immediately put these systems to an end.



Instead, we live in a society where the government has stepped in to play a larger role in promoting “equity” in healthcare and education.



Can anyone honestly say that our education and healthcare systems are better as a result of these measures?



Look at the health of Americans or the performance of American education following the creation of the Department of Education. These ideals can only be enforced through an authoritarian government because they can’t stand on their own feet.

Rent control is another example of a failed approach from the left.

Sowell has consistently criticized the idea that rent is a basic human right. This positioning from the radical left, in major cities like New York and San Francisco, has forced landlords to offer rent at a fixed rate that makes it more difficult for them to cover costs and reinvest profits.



Sowell has slammed the good intentions of these programs, which often end up failing.

“How can this be, when the whole purpose of rent control is to keep rents down? First of all, the purpose of any policy tells you absolutely nothing about what will actually happen under that policy. Too many disastrous laws get passed because those who pass them win political points for their good intentions, and nobody bothers to check up later to see what actually happened.”

The end result of the government propping up a system that capitalism would naturally cleanse includes lower-quality housing, scarcity of housing, and ultimately higher rent for many people. Rent control has not produced any positive outcomes, yet the radical socialists are still pushing for these solutions.

Sowell slammed the policies of cities that have implemented these policies and noted that these strategies are only about policymakers gaining power and control.

“When we hear about rent control or gun control, we may think about rent or guns, but the word that really matters is ‘control.’ That is what the political left is all about, as you can see by the incessant creation of new restrictions in places where they are strongly entrenched in power, such as San Francisco or New York.”

These policies are nothing more than a political power grab. These cities’ abandonment of capitalist principles has created these issues, in which the government further inserts itself as the solution to the mess it created.

Sowell’s views on education also portray how the government is propping up a broken system that doesn’t work. There are no forces pushing these institutions to change and to follow their missions to teach students how to think and understand history.



Under traditional models, public schools receive funds from taxpayers and have not had to face strong competition. Parents have been forced to pay into this tax system, and while some can choose to pay for private schools, this model is unattainable for many families.

Sowell was a strong proponent of charter schools, which are forced to deliver results for students and parents. This healthy level of capitalism, rather than government overreach, is what our education system needs to rebloom.

Capitalism Produces Freedom of Choice and Superior Outcomes

The power of factors like competition, consumer choice, and the free market has been overlooked as solutions to the economic and social mess we are in now.



Sowell has highlighted how individual choice can help naturally shape markets and produce efficient outcomes. In one example, he highlighted how a consumer may have to choose between an encyclopedia and clothing. While both are useful, a normal consumer would have to make trade-offs and potentially do without one if they have limited resources.



Now consider the government.

It is an irrational machine with unlimited taxpayer resources that always gets what it wants. It faces no competition and has little or no incentive to improve its offerings and make choices based on trade-offs.

Limiting the resources of the government would be one of many ways to make sure they start making intelligent decisions and reduce the prevalence of fraud and waste they have allowed to flourish in the United States.

The Danger of Political and Cultural Elites



While politicians from the left may correctly identify social issues, these radical socialized experiments have already failed and caused much more damage to society than the elites have.



Sowell has noted how the political and cultural elites have been causing far more damage to society.

“Back in the days when I was a Marxist, my primary concern was that ordinary people deserved better, and that elites were walking all over them. That is still my primary concern, but the passing decades have taught me that political elites and cultural elites are doing far more damage than the market elites could ever get away with doing.”





These political and cultural elites have no place in a capitalist society. American companies have produced some of the most groundbreaking and innovative technologies while maintaining standards through healthy competition. The voice of the market, rather than government interference, has been superior in rewarding companies that produce superior products and flushing out producers of undesired products.



Why should we let the government dictate the terms?



The government is always the culprit in these cases. Issues like housing could be resolved with natural supply-side issues, which wouldn’t force landlords to operate under excessive government restrictions. Competition in education and other areas related to the public good would help elevate standards.



Removing the government from the equation is a surefire way to improve standards.

Changing our Thinking



The biggest revelation from Sowell’s ideas is that Americans need to change the way they think, just as Sowell radically changed his beliefs.



Sowell has noted that the impact of policies is limited and that the cultural values, education, and skills of the population are also a crucial driver of progress. He was a revolutionary force in this area because he radically shifted from a cultural Marxist to one of the strongest supporters of capitalism and free markets.

The government is targeting society’s most valuable resource, American citizens, through radical social programs in education that demean capitalism and promote radical socialist ideals. They scream equality while sending the standards of all American schools into freefall.



Intentions mean nothing. The true test of moral superiority is the results produced, and capitalism is the clear victor in this sense.



If we held politicians to these same standards, many of their ideas would intellectually crumble as soon as they had to follow through with facts and logic. And if people honestly examined the fruit of capitalism, our society would have a much greater appreciation of how capitalism has alleviated poverty and saved societies from social destruction.



Capitalism is the solution, not the problem. The true enemies of progress are the cultural and political elites.