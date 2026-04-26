Almost no Americans remain in the lower class long term

Real IRS Data Shows Americans Are Climbing Not Stuck

Thomas Sowell laid an explosive truth bomb that no one wants to hear – and it just so happens to be based on the biggest lie the class warriors have ever told.

When you study real people and follow the same individuals over time versus static snapshots of America’s economic opportunity the envy narrative crumbles.

Everyone knows the left screams about how the rich keep getting richer while the poor are stuck in place. However, Sowell took a look at the actual numbers tracked by the Internal Revenue Service for the exact same individuals from one year to the next.

I believe what Sowell discovered should give every freedom-loving American a reason to stand taller.

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