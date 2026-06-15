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On June 30th, Thomas Sowell turns 96.

He will not say “I told you so.”

He never does.

But he did tell us exactly what would happen.

He told us that governments cannot spend their way to prosperity.

He told us that printing money has consequences that do not show up immediately — but always show up eventually.

He told us that when politicians disregard the laws of economics, ordinary people pay the price.

He wrote it in books.

He wrote it in columns.

He said it in interviews for decades.

Yet here we are.

Tariffs rattling global markets.

The Fed under political pressure.

Inflation that never fully went away.

A national debt that grows while Washington argues about something else entirely.

Sowell saw all of it — not because he had a crystal ball, but because he refused to let wishful thinking replace clear thinking.

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He wrote:

“Much of the social history of the Western world over the past three decades has involved replacing what worked with what sounded good.”

That sentence was written years ago.

It could have been written this morning.

The economy Sowell warned about is not coming.

It is already here.

Some people who read him closely did not wait to find out how it ends.

They asked the question Sowell always asked — not what sounds good, but what actually works.

There is a breakdown of what some of those people are doing right now.

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Ninety-six years of being right.

The window to act on it is open — but only through June 30th.

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