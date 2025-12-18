Thomas Sowell
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Thomas Sowell Understands the Failures of Social Justice Warriors
It's a joke
Dec 18
33
1
14
Thomas Sowell explains why the Communist manifesto is pure propaganda
Dec 13
3
1
0:49
Thomas Sowell explains why NYC keeps making all the same mistakes
Dec 3
8
3
0:58
November 2025
Basic Economics: A Review of A Thomas Sowell Bestseller
Now on sale via Amazon, Basic Economics: A Common Sense Guide to the Economy by Thomas Sowell is a MUST READ.
Nov 28
5
2
Thomas Sowell explains why socialism ALWAYS fails
Thanks for reading Thomas Sowell!
Nov 23
4
3
0:43
October 2025
Coming soon
This is Thomas Sowell
Oct 7
1
1
© 2025 Unskool
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts